Baskerville adds some mystery to Topeka Civic Theatre Productions

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, is a play by Ken Ludwig, premiering in January 2015 in Washington D.C. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskerville” before a family curse dooms its newest heir.  This comedy mystery includes fearless investigators trying decipher a web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. To see the next showing of Baskerville, go to https://topekacivictheatre.com/baskerville/ .

