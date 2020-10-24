Beatles vs. Stones, who was better?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Beatles vs. Stones concert was held Friday evening at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The two greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time faced off in a once-in-a-lifetime show. Taking the side of the Fab Four was Abbey Road, one of the country’s top Beatles tribute bands. Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles’ career.

Abbey Road engages in a musical “showdown” of their hits against premier Stones tribute band Satisfaction. The International Rolling Stones Show offers a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion.

On February 7, 1964, flight 101 from London Heathrow landed at New York’s Kennedy Airport—and “Beatlemania” arrives in the United States. It was the first visit to the United States by the Beatles. The popular group went on to score 20 No. 1 hits.

The Rolling Stones’ first American Tour was on June 5, 1964. On this tour, the band supported their first U.S. album The Rolling Stones. They went on to score 8 No. 1 hits and 12 No. 1 albums.