Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County continue to work for the kids

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas is still matching kids with their Bigs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Although they are doing it virtually. According to Eric Maydew, Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas, “we have over 180 matches that are continuing virtually”.

Eric Maydew, area Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas and Josh Barr, owner of Graystone Painting are reaching out to the community for support during this pandemic.

Josh Barr said, “Eric and I came up with The Big Night In fundraising event as a way to raise money and not have people together”.

The two researched how they could create a fundraising project for Big Brothers Big Sister and keep everybody apart while doing so. They came up with The Big Night In. For a $10 donation, donors are eligible to win a $400 dollars worth of gift cards to various restaurants.

For more information on The Big Night In go to their facebook page or their web site Kansasbigs.