Big Brothers, Big Sisters event raises needed funds for local at-risk kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Shawnee County held their second annual ‘A Bourbon Affair’ Friday evening at The Brownstone Event Center.

Those who attended were given an opportunity to sip and sample some of the finest bourbons, bourbon cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Eric Maydew, the area director of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Shawnee County said there was bourbon tasting, an explanation of how to make bourbon and more. The event wasn’t just for fun though, as all proceeds go back to young children currently waiting for a mentor.

“We serve at risk youth in the community,” said Maydew. “These kids need a some positivity in their life and that is what we do.”

There was a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Shawnee County during the evening.