Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County hold annual Brew Ha Ha to support local kids

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County held their annual Brew Ha Ha fundraising event Friday evening at Vaerus Aviation located at Forbes Field.

“This is our annual Brew Ha Ha where you get to sample local breweries and restaurants from Northeast Kansas. That’s the fun part of it, but the most important part is we are raising money for Kansas Big Brothers and Big Sisters in Northeast Kansas.” Eric Maydew, Area Director for Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast kansas.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County matches kids facing adversity with caring, adult mentors outside of their homes.

Of the kids served:

85% live at or below poverty level. Of those kids in Kansas, 1 in 4 will not walk across the stage and get their high school diploma. Over 20% of the youth we serve actually have a total combined household income of LESS than $15K annually.

Over 80% come from single parent homes

Over 60% come from homes with issues with drug and/or alcohol abuse

Over 40% have either personally witnessed or experienced domestic violence

Nearly 1/3 have or have had at least one incarcerated parent

Over 25% are also receiving services from DCF​

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County carefully matches big brothers and big sisters for every youth to provide a best-fit match that will result in a long relationship for the very strongest of outcomes. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County set goals with the youth and are working with the youth, the families, and mentors to support, train, and provide resources for the kids.

Proceeds from the fundraising event will help support the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County.