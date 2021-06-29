Bikers Against Child Abuse sell fireworks to help children

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Bikers Against Child Abuse, Inc. has set up a fireworks stand at the Historic Harley Davidson parking lot this year in hopes of raising money for abused children.

“We are a body of bikers that empower children to not be afraid of the world they live in,” said “Bulldog,” BACA Chapter President. “We help kids when they go to court, we are an extra line of defense for them. People are coming in, we are selling stuff, word is getting out and hopefully a lot of people come out and support us.”

BACA’s mission is to create a safe environment for abused children. It exists as a body to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live. The group works in conjunction with local and state officials who are in place to protect children and are prepared to lend physical and emotional support to them by affiliation and physical presence.