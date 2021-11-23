“Bill and Bruce” deliver the annual Christmas tree to Cedar Crest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual Cedar Crest Christmas tree was delivered Tuesday morning by a horse-drawn Stagecoach.

The team of draft horses pulling the Stagecoach, “Bill and Bruce” are from Wellsville, Ks. and attend several horse-drawn events throughout the year.

The tree came from Windy Knoll Tree Farm in Derby. The wreath came from the Kasl Christmas Tree Farm in Belleville. Dunn’s Landing in Eudora delivered the tree.

“We’re here at Cedar Crest bringing the wreath to the Governor,” Scott Kasl, owner of Kasl Christmas Tree Farm, said. “Our farm has done this for several years, it’s a tradition my dad started years ago.”

Normally, people can see the tree in the Governor’s mansion, but it is closed to the public this year because of the pandemic.