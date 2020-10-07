Black Lives Matter, Back the Blue rallies held on same night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Silent march and vigil was held in downtown Topeka Tuesday evening. The group Black Lives Matter Topeka gathered at the State Capitol and marched East to City Hall. At the same time, the Back The Blue group held up signs in south Topeka.

The BLM group asked city officials to create a director of Office of Police Accountability which would be selected by the community and a Community Oversight Body, to be included in everything from oversight of policing to the police union bargaining process.

At the Same time the BLM Rally was being held in downtown, the Back The Blue Topeka group was standing on the corner of 29th & Fairlawn holding signs in front of the pro law enforcement digital billboard advertisement.