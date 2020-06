TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Black Lives Matter rally was held Friday afternoon in Emporia.

The march began on Emporia State University’s campus and ended in front of the Emporia Police Station.

“We all have words to say. Everybody here has gone through what the black community has gone through,” Lindsey Ruffin, Rally organizer said. “We are all in this together.”

The march and rally was peaceful as approximately 300 people attended.