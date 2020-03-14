Blarney Breakfast supports Capper Foundation programs

The Capper Foundation held their annual Blarney Breakfast Saturday morning at The Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant. The buffet style breakfast included an all you can eat buffet line and celebrity servers who compete for the most tips that benefit children, teens and adults with disabilities served by Capper Foundation. The Capper Foundation, 3500 SW 10th St. was founded in 1920 by Kansas Governor & Senator Arthur Capper to alleviate the financial burdens of families with children who had physical disabilities. Today the Capper Foundation serves children and adults with disabilities, Adult Day Care and sponsors the ican bike and ican swim programs.