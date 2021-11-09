Blizzard Bash drivers and mechanics rolling into Topeka for Thursday’s showdown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several hundred demolition cars will be at Topeka’s Stormont Vail Event Center for a demolition derby that starts Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Earlier this week, crews brought in dirt for the event center’s Landon Arena to prepare the floor. The demo cars are beginning to arrive in the parking lot Tuesday. Mechanics are preparing the cars and car inspections are being made in Exhibition Hall.

Show times for the derby are:

Thursday 6:00 p.m.

Friday 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m.

Saturday 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 12:00 p.m.