Blood donations are in high demand during winter months

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross is in need of donors more than ever. The winter is one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.

Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church, 7433 SW 29th St. sponsored a blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 23rd. They still have appointment times available.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, less people are donating blood, which is putting Kansas hospitals in critically low blood supplies.

Blood donations from people who have recovered from the coronavirus are also desperately needed. The antibodies in your blood could help someone with the virus recover.

If you would like to donate, Community Blood Center has donation centers in Kansas and Missouri and also holds blood drives.

Click here for more information on the blood drive at Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church.