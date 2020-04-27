Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas encourages residents to continue getting the medical care they need

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Katrina McGivern, Manager of Corporate Communications with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas said, “The health and safety of our employees is our top priority”.

The number of insured Kansas has dropped since COVID-19, “we have seen a significant decrease in the number of insured in Kansas.”

“It is important to note, that while many of us are working remotely, all essential business is still getting done – claims are getting processed, customer service is still answering calls, and we are making sure that our members are being taken care of”.

BCBS of Kansas encourages people to continue seeing their medical practitioners, “It’s still important for people to get the care they need”.

There is help for those that have lost their medical insurance due to a job loss, “for people that have lost their insurance, they can go to healthcare.gov to see what is available for them.