Blues, Brews & Bites at Ward Meade Park benefiting TFI of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TFI of Topeka (The Family Initiative, Inc.) held its annual Blues, Brews & Bites Festival Saturday at Ward Meade Park.

The event featured live bands, adult beverages, food and fun at Ward Meade Park.

Food Trucks included:

Between 2 Buns

Bobby’s Food Co.

Oleander Café’s Hot Dogs

Live music by:

The Nace Brothers

Divas on Fire

Cate Brothers

The Josh Garrett Band

Proceeds from the event will go to the TFI Kids Fund supporting Kansas foster kids and improving their quality of life.

TFI provides various types of services to the community including foster and kinship care, domestic and international adoption, counseling support and education.

The mission is to strengthen families and continuously improve the quality of all our services throughout TFI.