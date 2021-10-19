BMW of Topeka is this month’s Greater Topeka Partnership Business Unwind location

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership’s October Business Unwind social networking event was held at the BMW of Topeka dealership on South Kansas Avenue.

“The partnership is made up of nearly 1,000 businesses across Shawnee County and these Business Unwind opportunities are great experiences for our members to get together and build business contacts.” Bob Ross, GTP Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

Business Unwind is a networking social hour provided by the GTP and is held at different business locations each month. The Iron Rail Brewery provided drinks and hor d’oeuvres.

Next month’s Business Unwind will be held at Envista Credit Union on November 16th.