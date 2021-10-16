Bone Appetit event raises funds for furry friends

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society held its annual Bone Appetit fundraising social Saturday evening at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

“Bone Appetit has been around since 2001. It is a celebration of the human-animal bond, and is our largest fundraiser of the year. It’s the fundraiser we rely on every year to help us take care of the 6,000 animals we admit at Helping Hands.” Grace Clinton, Director of Business Development and Special Events.

“The next event will be our Tails on the Trail 5K run/walk, November 6th, registration is now open for that, check our website and facebook page for Tails on the Trails 5K, to register.”

The annual fundraising event was held as a hybrid event this year with in-person attendance and virtual online bidding. It’s the shelter’s largest fundraiser of the year, which helps to sustain the cost of care for thousands of animals each year.

The event featured a dinner, silent auction, networking opportunities and highlights from adoptable animals. Click here to donate to the shelter.