TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is getting into the Halloween spirit with their annual Boo at The Zoo event. For the next three Saturday’s, the Zoo will be offering tickets to their Boo at the Zoo Halloween event.

Boo at the Zoo is being held on Saturday’s, Oct. 17, 24, and 31, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., by appointment only. Tickets for the 24 & 31 will be available after Saturday the 17.

Click here to schedule your Boo at the Zoo appointment and to purchase tickets.