Bowling in Topeka is now open for business

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Bowlling in Topeka is now a reality with the opening of the Gage Bowl and Westridge Lanes on Saturday in West Topeka.

Gage Bowl, 4200 SW Huntoon St., and Westridge Lanes,1935 SW Westport Dr., co-owner Gerry Keslar said, ” today is the first day we are open to the public”.

“We waited an extra day to train our staff and spent our down time deep cleaning”.

“We will be open at both locations everyday from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. League bowling is not expected to start until June 8th at both centers”.