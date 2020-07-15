Boys & Girls Club of Topeka ‘stuffing the bus’ for kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Boys & Girls Club of Topeka Stuff the Bus project is aimed at providing school supplies for Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka After School Program.

This project is now an annual event in its fifth year and is organized by members of the Topeka community.

“Stuff the bus benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka,” Boys & Girls Club Volunteer Pat Colley said. “The intent is to invest in the youth in the Topeka area.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Stuff the Bus is “Hitting the Road” and arranging scheduled pickup times to collect donations in order to keep our kids and our community safe.

Wednesday’s Stuff The Bus route stopped at the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Topeka Police Department and MARS Wrigley of Topeka.

Click here to donate supplies to the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka.