Boys & Girls Club of Topeka to hold 2nd annual Drinks on Ice virtually

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka is holding their annual Drinks on Ice fundraising event on Thursday, April 1st at 5:30 p.m.

“Our spring event has always been a celebration of our staff, volunteers and accomplishments over the previous year.” Jennifer LeClair, Boys & Girls Club Vice President of Development.

For the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka, safety is their number one priority and to try to keep the children, staff, and volunteers safe from the COVID-19 virus, they will be having their 2nd annual Drinks on Ice, a virtual event.

“The event itself contains an awesome silent auction. The funds generated from this event will support our summer programs and our kids throughout the year,” LeClair said. “We planned this event on April fools day so we got our kids to share some funny jokes, we will have a lot of fun and hopefully people will learn something about the Boys & Girls Club.”

You do not have to register to attend but, you do have to register to participate in our silent auction.

“You can go to our Facebook page to register to bid at the auction. It starts at 5:30 p.m. and will go an hour,” LeClair said.

The Boys & Girls Club staff invites everyone to grab an ice cold drink and join them for an exciting event that will benefit nearly 3,000 youth served by Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka.