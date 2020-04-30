Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka stays committed to the kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka said its commitment remains with the kids, especially now with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have provided over 8,000 meals for kids,” BGCT CEO Dawn McWilliams said. “We are reaching out to families and are excepting new members.”

The mission and core beliefs of Boys & Girls Clubs is to provide a safe, positive and inclusive environment for all. Boys & Girls Clubs of America supports all youth and teens of every race, ethnicity, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation.

Click here for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka website or call (785) 234-5601.