Bram Stoker’s Dracula opens Friday at Topeka Civic Theatre

The Topeka Civic Theatre’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula opens Friday, October 18th, 7:30 pm and runs through Saturday, November 2nd. Bram Stoker’s Dracula is based on a 1992 American Gothic movie directed and produced by Francis Ford Coppola and based on the novel Dracula by Bram Stoker. In 1462, Jonathan Harker, a young lawyer, travels to Transylvania to handle a real estate deal for Count Dracula. He soon finds himself a prisoner in the Count’s castle. Not having heard from Jonathan in several weeks, his fiancée, Mina, anxiously awaits news of his return. For more performance dates go to Topeka Civic Theatre.







































