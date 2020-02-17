Broadway Star Jeff Kready makes a visit to his hometown

Topeka native and Broadway star Jeff Kready made a visit to Topeka on Monday to teach his talents to a young group of students. Kready was at The Topeka Performing Arts Center teaching an acting and singing class to young students from the Topeka area. Jeff graduated from Washburn Rural High School in 2000 and Washburn University in 2004. When he was 24 years old, Jeff had the distinction of being the youngest performer to play a role (Babet) in the 2006 revival of Les Miserable. In 2008, he was cast in Sunday In the Park with George. Later, the same year, he was cast in Elton John’s Billy Elliot the Musical.

