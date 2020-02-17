Broadway Star Jeff Kready makes a visit to his hometown

Progress continues on the St. Jude Dream Home. The 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3,200 sq. ft. home has had the exterior siding installed, and the heating and air conditioning units are being installed as well as the electrical and plumbing. Next up for the home will be drywall, lighting fixtures and interior and exterior doors. Tickets to win the home will go on sale April 1st, 2020. The Dream Home will be open for tours starting May 16th. The estimated value of the Dream Home is $465,000 and will be given away on June 11th, 2020. Mark Boling Construction, Inc. is the lead Contractor on the Home.

All proceeds from the giveaway go to benefit patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fighting cancer and other serious illnesses.