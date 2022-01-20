Business Builder Workshop teaches Entrepreneurs how to be successful

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A business Builder Workshop was held Thursday afternoon at The Brownstone Event Center, 4020 N.W. 25th St.

“Business owners will learn how to establish strategies to implement and take action on today for their business. Some social media platforms have changed over the last 18 months, so we are teaching business owners how to jump on some of those trends and how to use the platforms that will help their business the most and get real leads and customers through those tactics.” Kelli Higgins, owner of Elevatedagent.com.

“These tactics can work for any size company. Any type of business can use these tactics to grow their business.”

The workshop was free to attend and covered topics such as:

Passive Income 101

Social Media

Finance

Goal setting & vision casting

The workshop was taught by, Kelli Higgins, owner of ElevatedAgent.com, Stephanie Moore, owner of Letterd By Stephanie and Abbey Brown, co-owner of The Brownstone Event Center.