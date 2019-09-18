Business Unwind and Chamber Members spend the evening at Knox Signs

Business Unwind for September was held Tuesday evening at Knox Signs, 4026 SW Topeka Blvd. The Greater Topeka Partnership features a different Chamber member each month for their Business Unwind events. The event is held each month as a social event for Chamber members and to help businesses increase their network with other members. Jim Rinner, Bartlett & West Engineers was emcee for the evening. Knox Signs & Graphics is a full-service commercial sign shop that provides a full range of Signage needs for their clients.