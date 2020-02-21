Bye Bye Birdie, a captivating play by Hayden High

The Hayden High School Theater presents Bye Bye Birdie. Bye Bye Birdie is a classic 1963 American musical comedy play based on the 1963 musical film staring Dick Van Dyke and Maureen Stapelton. Conrad Birdie, a popular rock and roll star, receives an Army draft notice, devastating his teenage fans across the nation. Albert Peterson is an unsuccessful songwriter, and music is the family business. He schemes with his secretary and long-suffering girlfriend Rosie to have Conrad sing a song Albert will write. Show times are Saturday, Feb. 22, 7:30 pm and Sunday 2pm at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.