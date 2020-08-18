Camo Cross Dog Training offers obedience school for dogs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Camo Cross Dog Training in Topeka offers obedience and agility training for your dog.

Training classes are six weeks long and involve one day a week in the classroom. The classes are located at 3526 SE 21st St.

“We have two classes going on. The first one teaches obedience and the second one teaches agility,” owner Kelli Bausch said. “We are pretty busy. A lot of people have gotten dogs lately, so our next available class starts at the end of September.”

