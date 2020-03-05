Capital City Carnage prepares for a weekend of smash and bash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Capital City Carnage is in Topeka this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Thursday afternoon drivers and mechanics prepared their cars for the main event on Thursday evening, Friday and Saturday. Capital City Carnage is owned by Smash It, based out of Chillicothe, Ohio. They are one of the top Demolition Derby Companies in the United States. In addition to Capital City Carnage they also own Blizzard Bash which has been coming to Topeka for several years. Show times are listed below.
THURSDAY, 7PM
FRIDAY, 7pm
SATURDAY, 10am and 7pm