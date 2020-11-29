Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:

Monday, Nov. 23rd: SLI’s Festival of Trees goes virtual. The Community Thanksgiving Foundation hands out Thanksgiving dinners

Tuesday, Nov24th: Kansas River showing effects of Fall drought. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly receives award for Public Health Policy Maker.

Wednesday, Nov25th: Stock Markets reach all time high.

Friday, Nov. 27th: Topeka Zoo turns on Zoo Lights.

Saturday, Nov. 28th: Small Business Saturday supports local businesses.

