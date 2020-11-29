Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Tuesday stock markets saw record highs as the economy continues to do well despite the Pandemic. The markets closed on Tuesday with record highs in all three indicators with the Dow closing at 30,089.68. The S&P 500 closed at 3,634.20. The Nasdaq Composite finished the day at 12,023.72.

KSNT News talked with Brian Casebeer with Well Fargo Advisors about the markets and the future for investments.