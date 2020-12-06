Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:
Monday, Nov. 30th: Melissa Taylor Standridge appointed Kansas Supreme Court Judge. Washburn takes home opener over Central Oklahoma Broncos.
Tuesday, Dec. 1st: Community Christmas tree delivered to Evergy Plaza.
Wednesday, Dec. 2nd: Washburn University Cello Collective adds cheer to the holidays. Topeka Symphony Orchestra performs Shimmering Holiday Lights concert.
Thursday, Dec. 3rd: Washburn Women host Central Oklahoma Broncos for home opener.
Friday, Dec. 4th: Washburn lights up campus for Winter Walk. First Friday Art Walk: a great time for Christmas shopping
Saturday, Dec. 5th: Evergy Plaza flips switch to light community Christmas tree. Miracle on Kansas Ave. Christmas Parade, COVID-style