Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka is bringing in the holiday season with a lighting ceremony Saturday evening at Evergy Plaza for the community Christmas tree.

Evergy Plaza Director John Knight introduced the guest speakers for the tree lighting ceremony including, City Council member Karen Hiller, Shawnee County Parks & Rec. Director Tim Laurent and D.T.I. CEO Vince Frye, who with his granddaughter Bailey, flipped the switch to light this year's tree.