Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:

Monday, Dec. 7th:  Mild weather speeds construction of Walmart Distribution Center. Monday is Pearl Harbor Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 8th: Harvesters holds mobile food pantry distribution at Stormont Vail Events Center.  St. Jude Dream Home update.

Wednesday, Dec. 9th: Mulvane Art Museum celebrating artist Rita Blitt. Washburn Rural High School hosts wrestling quadrangle

Thursday, Dec. 10th: Lyndon Middle School students ring bells for Salvation Army.

Friday, Dec. 11th: Topeka High hosts Topeka West for first game of Centennial League season.

Saturday, Dec. 12th:  Kansas Red Wave rallies at state house.

