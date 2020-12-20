Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

Spotted Photo Gallery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:

Monday, Dec. 14:  Gov. Laura Kelly hosts Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at the state capitol. Downtown Topeka Inc. and the GTP sponsoring holiday window display contest.

Tuesday, Dec. 15: The Washburn Junior Blues host Hayden Wildcats for Tuesday night basketball.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: The National Guard celebrates 384 years. Health care worker Andrew Barnes receives first COVID-19 vaccine in Topeka. New Year’s resolutions, what to look for when joining a gym.

Thursday, Dec. 17: Washburn Ichabods host Central Missouri Mules.

Friday, Dec. 18: Fire Me Up Ceramics teaches the art of sculpting clay.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories