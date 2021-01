TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Wolf Creek Generating Station, near Burlington, Kan., is a Westinghouse nuclear water reactor producing more than 1,200,000 kilowatts of electricity.

The plant cost $3 billion to build and employs 900 people. Wolf Creek went online on Sept. 3, 1985 with an operating license of 40 years, through 2025. In 2008, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved a license renewal that allows 20 additional years of operation, through 2045.