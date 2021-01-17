Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

Spotted Photo Gallery

by: , KSNT

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week.

Monday, Jan. 11: Kansas Legislature celebrates 164th legislative session for 2021. American Cancer Society’s Corks & Forks going virtual this year.

Tuesday, Jan. 12: Harvesters holds mobile food pantry distribution in former Gordmans parking lot. Topeka West hosts diving meet at Cap Fed Natatorium.

Wednesday, Jan. 13:  Washburn waterfall has become an icon for the University.

Thursday, Jan. 14: Topeka Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on three new homes. Washburn University hosts the Missouri Southern Lions for Thursday night basketball.

Saturday, Jan. 16: Washburn Ichabods vs. Pittsburg State Gorillas in Lee Arena.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories