Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week.
Monday, Jan. 11: Kansas Legislature celebrates 164th legislative session for 2021. American Cancer Society’s Corks & Forks going virtual this year.
Tuesday, Jan. 12: Harvesters holds mobile food pantry distribution in former Gordmans parking lot. Topeka West hosts diving meet at Cap Fed Natatorium.
Wednesday, Jan. 13: Washburn waterfall has become an icon for the University.
Thursday, Jan. 14: Topeka Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on three new homes. Washburn University hosts the Missouri Southern Lions for Thursday night basketball.
Saturday, Jan. 16: Washburn Ichabods vs. Pittsburg State Gorillas in Lee Arena.