Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:

Monday, September 28th: Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka holds Golf Tournament at the Topeka Country Club.

Tuesday, September 29nd: Veil Events open house at Kay’s Garden

Wednesday, September 30th:  Mathew Mulnix at Live at Lunch Concert. Capital City Gymnastics and Athletics offers activities for kids.

Thursday, October 1st: Topeka Police Chief reflects on his career with TPD.

Friday, October 2nd: Silver Lake Homecoming Parade.  Friday Night Football continues.

Saturday, October 3rd: Freedom is not Free ride from gage Park Memorial. Topeka Zoo holds open house.

