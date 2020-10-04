Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:
Monday, September 28th: Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka holds Golf Tournament at the Topeka Country Club.
Tuesday, September 29nd: Veil Events open house at Kay’s Garden
Wednesday, September 30th: Mathew Mulnix at Live at Lunch Concert. Capital City Gymnastics and Athletics offers activities for kids.
Thursday, October 1st: Topeka Police Chief reflects on his career with TPD.
Friday, October 2nd: Silver Lake Homecoming Parade. Friday Night Football continues.
Saturday, October 3rd: Freedom is not Free ride from gage Park Memorial. Topeka Zoo holds open house.