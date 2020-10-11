Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:

Monday, October 5th: Advisors Excel unveils new office complex.

Tuesday, October 6th: BLM & Back the Blue Rallies in Topeka.

Wednesday, October 7th: Paradize Band at the Live at Lunch Concert. Ward Meade Park Garden Glow.

Thursday, October 8th: Topeka Zoo’s Fall Fundraiser.

Friday, October 9th: Jardine Elementary Pumpkin Patch. Friday Night Football continues.

Saturday, October 10th: REPS Fitness takes working out to another level. NOTO turns 10.

