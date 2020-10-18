Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:

Monday, October 12th: Art Exhibit by Washburn University Senior Sarina Smith.

Tuesday, October 13th: Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka hold roundtable discussion.

Wednesday, October 14th: Live at Lunch Concert with Delta Haze.

Thursday, October 15th: Topeka High Trojans take on Seaman High Vikings football.

Friday, October 16th: Helping Hands Humane Society announces Bone Appetit. Friday Night Football continues.

Saturday, October 17th: Topeka Zoo holds annual Boo at the Zoo. Spirit of the Million Man March in Downtown Topeka. Happy Basset Barrel House celebrates grand opening with Fall festival.

