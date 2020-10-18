Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Million Man March, several Topeka organizations came together to create The Spirit of the Million Man March for the Black Community of Topeka. The group marched from the Judicial Center downtown across to the State capitol for a rally.

"My part in this march is as a concerned citizen. I'm involved in any aspect that makes our city better. We want to improve conditions for all people." Dale Cushinberry, former Principle at Highland Park High School.