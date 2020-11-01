Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:
Tuesday, October 27th, Jeremiah Johnson performs for the Topeka Blues Society at the Jayhawk Theatre. Washburn University Leadership Institute holds Spooktober party.
Wednesday, October 28th: Live at Lunch Concert Series concludes with Bass Hertz Productions. Washburn University Theater’s production of Mr. Marmalade begins.
Thursday, October 29th: Meals on Wheels of Northeast Kansas volunteer appreciation drive thru.
Friday, October 30th: Stormont Vail Event Center holds Drive Thru Trunk or Treat. High School Football playoffs begin.
Saturday, October 31st: Topeka Zoo holds last weekend of Boo at the Zoo. Topeka Quarter Midget Racing Association enjoys festive racing day.