Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:

Monday, November 2nd: Harvesters continues to distribute food in Topeka.

Tuesday, November 3rd: Voting locations in Topeka see high turnout. Kansas GOP holds watch party at Cyrus Hotel.

Wednesday, November 4th: Sabatini Art Gallery exhibit “A Moment in Time” opens. Evergy Plaza’s new concert series Eats & Beats begins with Bass Hertz Productions.

Thursday, November 5th:  Capper Foundation celebrates 100th birthday.

Friday, November 6th: November’s First Friday Art Walk in NOTO Arts District.. Friday Night Football under the lights continues with state playoff games.

Saturday, October 31st:  Evil Knievel Museum unveils new exhibit. Stop The Steal Rally is held at the State House. “I pressed on” concert at TPAC by S.J. Hazim.

