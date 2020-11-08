Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Evel Knievel Museum located in the Historic Harley Davidson Motorcycle shop held an unveiling of a long lost motorcycle used by Knievel in his daredevil jumps.

Knievel's second surviving original American Eagle jump bike was presented to the Evel Knievel Museum by Louis "Rocket" Re and the Stroop and McCormack families. The ceremony took place in the Evel Knievel Museum.