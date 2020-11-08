Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:
Monday, November 2nd: Harvesters continues to distribute food in Topeka.
Tuesday, November 3rd: Voting locations in Topeka see high turnout. Kansas GOP holds watch party at Cyrus Hotel.
Wednesday, November 4th: Sabatini Art Gallery exhibit “A Moment in Time” opens. Evergy Plaza’s new concert series Eats & Beats begins with Bass Hertz Productions.
Thursday, November 5th: Capper Foundation celebrates 100th birthday.
Friday, November 6th: November’s First Friday Art Walk in NOTO Arts District.. Friday Night Football under the lights continues with state playoff games.
Saturday, October 31st: Evil Knievel Museum unveils new exhibit. Stop The Steal Rally is held at the State House. “I pressed on” concert at TPAC by S.J. Hazim.