Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:
Monday, November 9th: East Topeka neighborhood working to decrease violence.
Tuesday, November 10th: Harvesters distributes food. Sales & Marketing Executives hold monthly meeting.
Wednesday, November 11th: Veterans Day is celebrated. Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats with Bass Hertz Productions.
Thursday, November 12th: Washburn University cuts ribbon on new sports complex. 20 Under 40 Banquet is streamed live.
Friday, November 13th: Santa goes up on top Brookwood Dillons Supermarket. Friday Night Football continues.
Saturday, November 14th: Topeka Symphony Orchestra celebrates 75 years.