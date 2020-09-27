Capital City Recap: A look back on some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Blues Society brought Mike Zito originally from St. Louis, Mo. to Topeka for a Blues concert at the Gage Park Amphitheatre Wednesday night.

"I started playing guitar when I was eight. I didn't really know what I was doing. After high school I worked in a music store for 10 years and there I met Chuck Berry and a lot of great local Blues artists and that was my education," Zito said.