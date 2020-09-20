Capital City Recap: A look back some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race was held Saturday morning at Lake Shawnee. Ten thousand rubber ducks were released into the lake and the owner of the first duck to cross the finish line, William Heydenreich, received a 2012 Ford Focus Hatchback.

Julie Hejtmanek, Topeka Duck Race Chairperson, says that the money fundraised from this event impacts local nonprofits.