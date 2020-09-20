Capital City Recap: A look back some of last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:
Monday, August 14th: Downtown Topeka Inc. CEO Vince Frye to retire at the end of 2020. Topeka Chick Whips continue to practice at SK8eay.
Tuesday, September 15th: Topeka Public Schools Foundation hold annual Breakfast at Hummer Sports Park. Nexstar Broadcast tower nearing completion
Wednesday, September 16th: YWCA of Northeast Kansas recognizes Women of Excellence.
Thursday, September 17th: Ducks Unlimited hold annual Banquet.
Friday, September 18th: Nancy Perry Day of Caring. Hayden Wildcats vs. Manhattan Indians Friday night football.
Saturday, September 19th: Great Topeka Duck Race is a success. Gladiator MMA Fights at SportsZone.