Capital City Swim Club teaches youth to swim for fun and competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Capital City Swim Club offers competitive swimming, swim lessons and lifeguard training.

It was formed in 2015 by Zachary Wagers as a coach-owned club and meets at the downtown Greatlife Fitness Center, at 421 SW Van Buren St.

“Our swim school is here for new swimmers to learn how to be safe in the water and potentially join our competitive swim team,” said Wagers. “We encourage our swimmers to compete and we have competitive swimmers from 5 years old to 18 years old and we teach babies to adults who want to learn how to swim.”

Wagers said the club encourages swimmers to attend one to two swim meets per month on average.

























