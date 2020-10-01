Capital Gymnastics and Athletics offers activities for kids with cabin fever

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Capital Gymnastics and Athletics offers a variety of gymnastics, tumbling and athletic programs for kids ages toddler to late teens. Capital Gymnastics and Athletics is currently holding their Fall fitness classes called “Flipping into Fall”.

“The kids are getting cabin fever, they’ve been in school for a while and it’s important for us to get their energy out, we do fall themes, we did a fall minicamp today,” Triny Beckman, co-owner, Capital Gymnastics and Athletics said.

Click here to find upcoming classes and to enroll your children.

Capital Gymnastics is located at 3740 SW South Park Ave.