Capital Gymnastics and Athletics provides winter wonderland of activities for youngsters

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Capital Gymnastics and Athletics provided a week of activities for kids while they were on winter break.

Thursday afternoon kids from ages 3 to 12 enjoyed various activities like nerf tag, jumping jacks and other tumbling exercises — burning off a lot of energy.

“This week has been devoted to our snowflake and winter themed mini-camps,” Triny Beckman, co-owner of Capital Gymnastics and Athletics. “They do all sorts of games and crafts, they get some free time on the equipment and it’s all winter themed.”

The gym teaches children ages 3 all the way through their teen years. Its purpose is to educate and provide a space for future athletes to grow and compete. Additionally, Capital Athletics houses athletes who are a part of the USA Gymnastics Organization.