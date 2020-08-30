Capitol City Recap: A look back at last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:

Monday, August 24: Capital City Swim Club teaches swim lessons to beginning and advanced swimmers.

Tuesday, August 25: Hayden High School starts the Fall semester with half days. Back the Blue and Black Lives Matter Rally in downtown Topeka.

Wednesday, August 26: The Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead looking to reopen in 2021.

Thursday, August 27th: Topeka Zoo’s Kay’s Garden is officially open. Local leaders give the State of The Community address.

Friday, August 28: Capper Foundation holds annual An Evening For a Child virtual auction. Friday Night Drags at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Saturday, August 29: Ballet Midwest’s Don Quixote performs at Evergy Plaza.

