Capitol City Recap: A look back at last week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Capper Foundation is holding its annual An Evening For a Child fundraising event virtually this year.

There are several silent auction items up for bid. Bidding is open from 11 a.m. August 22nd through August 29th at 10:30 p.m. Items may be previewed at Capper Foundation, 3500 SW 10th Ave., from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily. Masks will be required to enter and your temperature will be taken.