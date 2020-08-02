Capitol City Recap: A look back at this week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:

Sunday: Hayden Catholic High School held their 2020 Commencement at TPAC.

Monday: Washburn University’s new sports facility making progress towards an October finish.

Tuesday: Washburn University hosted a baseball camp for high school prospects.

Wednesday: Doug Rose performed at the 12 p.m. Brown Bag Concert Series at Evergy Plaza.

Thursday: Midland Care’s Findables announces they are closing permanently and the Cello Collective held a cello concert at the Jayhawk Theater.

Friday: The Sunflower State Games continues with Horseshoe Pitching at Gage Park.

Saturday: A Black Lives Matter Rally was held at the State House, USA Baseball held a tournament at the Bettis Sports Complex at Lake Shawnee and Washburn Rural High School held their 2020 Commencement.

