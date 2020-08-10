Capitol City Recap: A look back at this week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week:
Sunday: Shawnee Heights and Seaman High Seniors graduate from high school.
Monday: Nexstar is building a 1,433 foot broadcast tower in Shawnee County.
Tuesday: Voters turned out to cast votes for their favorite candidates in local and national elections.
Wednesday: Pam Evans from FS&G Center talks about their upcoming Works of Heart virtual auction. Kyle Austin sings at the downtown Brownbag concert series.
Thursday: Scott Simmons of Topeka wins the St. Jude Dream home.
Friday: Unfit Wives headline the First Friday Art walk in the NOTO arts district.
Saturday: Car fans brave the heat for Cruisin’ the Capitol car show.