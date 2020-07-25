Capitol City Recap: A look back at this week’s events in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s a look back on some community events in Topeka this past week.

Monday: Washburn University held a cheer camp for high school cheerleaders in the Topeka area.

Tuesday: Washburn University also held a girls basketball camp for high school students in the Northeast Kansas area.

Wednesday: The Greater Topeka Partnership held its first Brownbag concert with the Jasper Shrake Quartet.

Thursday: The Shawnee County fair brought the livestock to town at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The Lucas Oil Drag races were held out at the Heartland Motorsports Complex.

Friday: The TPAC golf tournament kicked off at GreatLIFE Golf, Ron Lessman showed off his Truckhenge art in northeast Shawnee County and the Shawnee County Fair Concert featured the classic rock band Departure Friday evening.

Saturday: Locals remembered the ending of the Korean War, July 27th, 1953, at the Gage Park War Memorial.