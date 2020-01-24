Capper Foundation celebrates 100 years

Topeka Habitat for Humanity dedicated the first home of the new year on Wednesday afternoon. This new home is not a typical Topeka Habitat home as many of the finishes have been upgraded by contractors, such as Heartland Quartz and Granite. In addition, the house will be fully furnished thanks to a special partnership with Advisors Excel and the Furniture Mall of Kansas. Stone and Story Real Estate Team will also be proving interior design. The latest Habitat Home will be the new construction will serve as the forever home for Jenni, Jaylen, Braedyn, Kashton, Jasmyne and Aaliya Austin. The Austin Family completed more than 500 hours of “sweat equity”, as well as home ownership and budget counseling education.